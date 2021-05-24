2021 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket now set: May 23

The bracket is now set for the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament, which gets underway at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, next week. This year’s tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and will run through Sunday, May 30. Live streaming coverage will be available on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.com, while ESPN2 will provide the coverage of the championship game.
The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule will begin on Tuesday with four games, as No. 6 seed Florida will take on No. 11 Kentucky in the day’s opening contest at 10:30 a.m. and live on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.com.
How to watch the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament
The live action will then see the matchup between No. 7 seed South Carolina vs No. 10 seed Alabama at 2:00 p.m., before No. 8 Georgia takes on No. 9 LSU in Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. and No. 5 Ole Miss battle against No. 12 Auburn in Game 4 and the final clash for the day at 9:00 p.m.
Here how they will lineup on Tuesday’s first day:
|Tuesday, May 25
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 1: #6 Florida vs. #11 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: #7 South Carolina vs. #10 Alabama
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 3: #8 Georgia vs. #9 LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: #5 Ole Miss vs. #12 Auburn
|SEC Network
On Wednesday, the higher seeded teams will bow into action with Game 5 at the tournament see No. 3 seed Mississippi State taking on the winner of the Florida vs. Kentucky in the second day’s first contest at 10:30 a.m.
Game 6 will see No. 2 seed Tennessee facing the South Carolina vs Alabama winner from Wednesday, while No. 1 Arkansas will face either Georgia or LSU at 5:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m., Game 8 will see No. 4 seed Vanderbilt going up against the winner of the Ole Miss vs. Auburn battle.
The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament is expected to provide some top quality performance as several of the nation’s top teams look to secure places to the NCAA National Tournament in June.