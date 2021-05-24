Home
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket now set: May 23
Featured, Leads

2021 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket now set: May 23

May 23, 2021 No Comments
Florida_baseball_LeftwichJack_Isabella_Marley

The bracket is now set for the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament, which gets underway at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, next week. This year’s tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and will run through Sunday, May 30. Live streaming coverage will be available on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.com, while ESPN2 will provide the coverage of the championship game.

The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule will begin on Tuesday with four games, as No. 6 seed Florida will take on No. 11 Kentucky in the day’s opening contest at 10:30 a.m. and live on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.com.

How to watch the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament

The live action will then see the matchup between No. 7 seed South Carolina vs No. 10 seed Alabama at 2:00 p.m., before No. 8 Georgia takes on No. 9 LSU in Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. and No. 5 Ole Miss battle against No. 12 Auburn in Game 4 and the final clash for the day at 9:00 p.m.

Here how they will lineup on Tuesday’s first day:

Tuesday, May 2510:30 a.m.Game 1: #6 Florida vs. #11 KentuckySEC Network
2 p.m.Game 2: #7 South Carolina vs. #10 AlabamaSEC Network
5:30 p.m.Game 3: #8 Georgia vs. #9 LSUSEC Network
9 p.m.Game 4: #5 Ole Miss vs. #12 AuburnSEC Network

On Wednesday, the higher seeded teams will bow into action with Game 5 at the tournament see No. 3 seed Mississippi State taking on the winner of the Florida vs. Kentucky in the second day’s first contest at 10:30 a.m.

Game 6 will see No. 2 seed Tennessee facing the South Carolina vs Alabama winner from Wednesday, while No. 1 Arkansas will face either Georgia or LSU at 5:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Game 8 will see No. 4 seed Vanderbilt going up against the winner of the Ole Miss vs. Auburn battle.

The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament is expected to provide some top quality performance as several of the nation’s top teams look to secure places to the NCAA National Tournament in June.

Tags
Adam Fratzke

Adam Fratzke, a lover of sports and enjoys playing competitively or just for fun. Fratzke is a former collegiate cross country, who also plays basketball, soccer and football. Great to work alongside.

Related Stories

Leave a Comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.