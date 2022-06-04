2022 NCAA Regional results and scores – Day 1

The 2022 NCAA Regional results from day one on Friday (3) with fans treated to several contrasting encounters, including a stunning comeback victory for LSU against Kennesaw State at the Hattiesburg Regional.

The road to the 2022 NCAA College World Series began with a full schedule on Friday and the top seeds had little issues taking care of respective opponents, with the No. 1 overall seed and SEC champion Tennessee scoring a comfortable 10-0 shutout victory over Alabama State in the first-round 2022 Knoxville Regional game.

Also at the Knoxville Regional, Campbell picked up a 15-8 victory over Georgia Tech to move into the winners bracket.

Meanwhile, at the 2022 Hattiesburg Regional, LSU smashed 10 unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to stun Kennesaw State 14-11 after trailing by seven runs — 11-4 four entering the 8th.

No. 2 ranked and top seed at the 2022 Stanford Regional, Stanford hammered Binghamton 20-7, while No. 3 Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 in a 10 innings contest at the Corvallis Regional and the No. 7 nationally ranked Oklahoma State defeated Missouri State 10-5 in a comeback win at the Stillwater Regional in Oklahoma.

2022 NCAA Regional results – Day 1

Regionals on Friday, June 3

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Friday:

Game 1: Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8

Game 2: No. 1 Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0

Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Ga.)

Friday:

Game 1: Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 9 Texas 11, Air Force 3

Game 2: Louisiana Tech 12, Dallas Baptist 5

Greenville Regional (Greenville, N.C.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 8 East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1

Game 2: Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2

College Station Regional (College Station, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 5 Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Game 2: Louisiana 7, TCU 6

Louisville Regional (Louisville, Ky.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 12 Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri St. 2

Game 2: Michigan 8, Oregon 6

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Fla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3

Game 2: No. 13 Florida 7, Central Michigan 3

Blacksburg Regional (Blacksburg, Va.)

Friday:

Game 1: Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2

Game 2: No. 4 Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9

Stanford Regional (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 2 Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

Game 2: Texas State 7, UC Santa Barbara 3

College Park Regional (College Park, Md.)

Friday:

Game 1: UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

Game 2: No. 15 Maryland 23, LIU 2

Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 10 North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4

Game 2: VCU 8, Georgia 1

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Okla.)

Friday:

Game 1: Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5

Hattiesburg Regional (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 11 Southern Miss.2, Army 0

Game 2: LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Ala.)

Friday:

Game 1: Florida State 5, UCLA 3

Game 2: No. 14 Auburn 19, Southeastern La. 7

Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Ore.)

Friday:

Game 1: San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

Game 2: No. 3 Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 (10 inn.)