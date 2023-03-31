2024-5-star-qb-jadyn-davis-commits-to-michigan

Michigan received a major Class of 2024 commitment on Friday from five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

The elite recruit from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., chose the Wolverines over Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others during an ESPN broadcast.

Davis is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 quarterback prospect (No. 28 overall) by the 247 Sports composite.

“It’s a dream come true for sure,” Davis told 247 Sports. “I’ve been going through this process for a really long time and just to be done with it and committed to the Michigan Wolverines is a true blessing.”

Davis guided Providence Day to a state championship as a 2022 junior, passing for 3,425 yards with 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He was named North Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

