2024-qb-jake-merklinger-commits-to-tennessee

Jake Merklinger, a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2024, committed to Tennessee on Thursday.

The 247Sports composite lists Merklinger as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 55 overall prospect in the class.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Merklinger, flanked by his parents, made the announcement at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga., choosing

the Volunteers over his other finalists — Georgia, Michigan State and North Carolina.

Over the past three seasons, Merklinger has recorded 6,607 passing yards and thrown for 75 touchdowns, adding 690 rushing yards and 20 more TDs, per 247Sports.

With Merklinger’s commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class rose to No. 6 in the nation in 247Sports’ very early rankings.

