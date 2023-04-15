4-star-2024-te-max-leblanc-heading-to-ohio-state

Four-star tight end Max LeBlanc announced his commitment to Ohio State on Saturday.

He announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-5 prospect from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn., is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports composite.

As a high school junior, he caught 39 passes for 695 yards with three touchdowns. He had offers from several Power Five programs, including Tennessee, Michigan and North Carolina.

On the recruiting trail, he had an interest in schools in the north, given their proximity to Montreal, his home region.

