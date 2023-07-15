4-star-micahi-danzy-commits-to-florida-state-2024-class

Local product Micahi Danzy, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, committed Saturday to Florida State.

A safety at Florida State University High School in Tallahassee, the 6-foot-1 Danzy is listed as the No. 13 overall athlete by the 247Sports composite.

“It feels great,” Danzy told 247Sports. “Growing up being a Florida State fan, it feels good. Being able to represent for the Danzys because they’re Florida State fans. It feels good to be able to represent for our family and Tallahassee.”

He is expected to move from the safety position to the offensive side of the ball, both as a rusher and pass catcher.

“They kind of plan to throw some passes to me, get some outside zone, get me in space so I can do what I can do,” Danzy told the outlet.

He is the 18th commit to the Seminoles’ 2024 class, which is highlighted by five-star tight end Landen Thomas from Georgia.

Florida State has the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation and No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, per 247Sports.

–Field Level Media