4-star TE Caleb Odom commits to Alabama

July 16, 2023
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama wrapped up a busy week on the recruiting trail with the commitment of four-star tight end Caleb Odom.

The 6-foot-5 Odom, from Carrollton, Ga., chose the Crimson Tide over Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He announced his decision Saturday night.

The 247Sports composite ranks Odom as the No. 4 overall tight end in the 2024 class.

He joins defensive back Zabien Brown, offensive lineman Casey Poe and linebacker Justin Okoronkwo as recent additions to the class. Brown and Poe also are four-star prospects.

Alabama now has 14 commits in the 2024 class and has vaulted to No. 5 overall in the composite rankings, following Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and Michigan.

