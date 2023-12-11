5-star Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams reclassifies to '24

11/12/2023

5-star-alabama-wr-commit-ryan-williams-reclassifies-to-'24

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams announced Monday he is reclassifying to 2024 and will sign with Alabama in February.

The Saraland (Ala.) High School star committed to the Crimson Tide on Oct. 8, 2022. He caught 72 passes for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns for his 14-1 team in 2023.

He is ranked No. 3 in the 2025 ESPN 300 and No. 12 nationally in the 2025 class by the 247Sports composite.

Williams is the third five-star recruit in Alabama's 2024 class, joining cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe and quarterback Julian Sayin.

