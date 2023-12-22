5-star-f-derrion-reid-commits-to-alabama

Five-star forward Derrion Reid announced his commitment to Alabama's 2024 recruiting class on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 forward chose head coach Nate Oats' Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida State.

"I love their play style and the coaches," Reid told ESPN. "Coach Oats gets his players better. I believe I can make an immediate impact and get better in all aspects of my game so I can get to the league. Coach Oats is a great person to be around and learn from."

Reid, a senior at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., is ranked No. 1 in California and No. 14 overall by the 247Sports composite.

Home for the holiday break, Reid announced his decision at Grovetown (Ga.) High School, where he spent his first three seasons before moving to Prolific Prep.

--Field Level Media

