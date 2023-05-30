Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlarpuro satın aloyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Skip to content

5-star PG Elliot Cadeau reclassifies, joins UNC this year

5-star-pg-elliot-cadeau-reclassifies,-joins-unc-this-year

Elliot Cadeau, one of the highest-rated point guards in the Class of 2024, has reclassified and will play for North Carolina this season.

Cadeau is rated as the 11th best prospect – second best point guard – in the country, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Cadeau will graduate high school one year early and enroll at North Carolina next week. He committed to the Tar Heels in December.

“I think I’m ready,” Cadeau told ESPN on Tuesday. “There’s no reason to stay in high school, because I can hang with college players right now.”

The move also gives him the option of entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

“My goal was always to be one and done,” he said. “Reclassing doesn’t change that. It’s definitely my end goal — to be in the draft as soon as possible — but this takes pressure off me to be one and done and gives me the option of staying two years if needed.”

Cadeau hails from New Jersey and attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Before settling on the Tar Heels, the 6-foot Cadeau considered offers from Louisville, Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech and Syracuse. His only official visits were to Louisville, Texas Tech and North Carolina.

–Field Level Media

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

alanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis SayfasıAviator oynabig bass bonanza demodiyarbet girişgates of olympus oynasugar rush oynaSweet bonanza demowild west gold demo oynaCasinoslotBahisnowbig bass bonanza oynabodrum escortbodrum escortçeşme escort