5-star SF Billy Richmond commits to Kentucky

FLM Direct-Baller

22/12/2023

Billy Richmond, a five-star small forward in the 2024 class, is headed to Kentucky.

He announced his commitment on Thursday, becoming the fifth member of the Wildcats' class. It is anchored by 6-foot-9 Jayden Quaintance of Raleigh, N.C., the No. 9-ranked player in the nation, per the 247Sports composite.

Richmond is the No. 23 player on the composite. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect is from Camden, N.J., and played in high school with DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, both freshman contributors with the Wildcats.

He chose Kentucky over a list of schools that included Alabama and Memphis, and he said coach John Calipari and staff were the difference.

"The reason I picked Kentucky is because (there's) a great coaching staff, (John) Calipari, he always keep it real with me," Richmond said, per The Athletic. "That's a big reason."

