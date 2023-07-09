5-star-te-davon-mitchell-reclassifies,-commits-to-oklahoma

Five-star tight end Davon Mitchell has joined Oklahoma’s Class of 2024, reclassifying from 2025.

He chose the Sooners over Miami and Alabama.

“I wanted to find a school where they throw the ball to the tight end, where I had a good connection with the coaching staff and where I felt comfortable with the players and the campus and in the end, I just felt like OU was the best option for me,” he told 247Sports.

The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Mitchell as the No. 2 tight end and No. 16 overall player in the 2025 class. Rankings haven’t been updated to reflect his spot on the 2024 list.

He told 247Sports that he has been taking extra classes and going to summer school to be able to graduate from Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School early.

“I’m going to play out my season this fall and then I’m going to early enroll in December,” Mitchell said. “It’s been a fun journey for me but I’m ready for the next level. I’m excited to play out my season this fall and then ready for the next challenge when I get to Oklahoma.”

