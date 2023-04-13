College Basketball News

A.J. Johnson decommits from Texas to join NBL

California five-star combo guard A.J. Johnson has decommitted from Texas and signed a deal with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, ESPN reported Thursday.

Johnson, out of Southern California Academy in Castaic, Calif., is a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He told ESPN he has decided to go the route of LaMelo Ball – among others, joining the NBL’s Next Stars program.

Ball also played with Illawarra and went on to being selected No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Johnson committed to Texas in November, choosing the Longhorns over Kansas, LSU and North Carolina State among others. The 6-foot-5 Johnson was the No. 18 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Johnson is represented by Bill Duffy of WME Basketball.

–Field Level Media

