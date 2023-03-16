Aaron Rodgers wants to play for New York Jets in upcoming season

MIAMI, FL (March 15) – Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has made a surprising announcement during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, stating that he plans to join the New York Jets in the upcoming season.

Rodgers confirmed that he had been fully committed to playing this season, and he wishes to do so in a Jets uniform. Despite the Packers’ efforts to obtain compensation for him, Rodgers has not been holding out. – Read more: Report: Green Bay Packers consider trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers

I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said.

He also clarified that the Packers want to move on, and he wished they had been more forthcoming with him about it earlier in the offseason.

“The Packers would like to move on. They’ve let me know that in so many words, they’ve let other people know that in direct words,” Rodgers said. “And because I still have that fire and I want to play, I’d like to play in New York. It’s just a matter of getting that done at this point.”

Rodgers did mention that he considered retirement during a recent four-day retreat but now feels a renewed passion for playing. He refuted the recent report by ESPN that he had given the Jets a list of preferred free agents, calling it “ridiculous.”

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.815 million contract extension in March 2022, and despite enduring one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022, the Packers appear poised to move forward with quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers, according to reporters, did not receive Love well when the Packers drafted him in 2020, and he felt that the team was not addressing his contract at the time.

However, Rodgers remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, having won the MVP award four times and is widely regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game.

With his sights set on playing for the Jets this upcoming season, all eyes will be on the Packers and Jets to see what will happen next.