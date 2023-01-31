acc-releases-2023-football-schedule,-first-without-divisions

The ACC released its schedule for the 2023 football season, which will mark the conference’s first season since doing away with the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Georgia Tech will host Louisville on Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Duke will host Clemson on Labor Day, Sept. 4, for the first two conference games of the season.

Florida State will visit Clemson on Sept. 23 in a matchup of two teams likely to be ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The Seminoles (10-3) finished the 2022 season No. 11 in the poll and the Tigers (11-3) were No. 13.

Notre Dame remains a football partner of the ACC, not a full member, and will play six games against ACC opponents: Sept. 9 at North Carolina State, Sept. 30 at Duke, Oct. 7 at Louisville, Oct. 28 against Pitt, Nov. 4 at Clemson and Nov. 18 against Wake Forest.

That Nov. 18 game pits quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred to Notre Dame this winter, against his former team.

Syracuse will play Pitt on Nov. 11 at Yankee Stadium in New York.

In previous seasons, teams would play six of their eight conference games against division opponents, and the other two would rotate. The ACC is adopting a “3-5-5” scheduling model beginning in 2023, with each program having three permanent rivals and five other opponents that will rotate every season.

The ACC dropped its divisions in favor of taking the two teams with the best league records for its conference championship game.

–Field Level Media