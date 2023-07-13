acc-strikes-deal-with-the-cw-for-football,-basketball-broadcasts

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a new broadcast partnership with The CW Network on Thursday.

The CW, which only began pursuing live sports media rights earlier this year, will exclusively carry 50 ACC football and basketball games per year, starting this upcoming season and lasting through 2026-27.

The breakdown for 2023-24, per a press release, is 13 football games, 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games. Men’s basketball doubleheaders will be shown on Saturday afternoons, and the women’s basketball games will fall on Sundays.

Prior to the deal, the ACC’s lone media partner was ESPN, which also operates the ACC Network.

Raycom Sports was hired to produce the coverage for The CW.

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

The CW in January announced a deal to broadcast LIV Golf events, the network’s first foray into national sports broadcasting.

–Field Level Media