adam-flagler’s-late-3-pointer-helps-no.-21-baylor-edge-oklahoma

Adam Flagler scored 16 points, hitting a critical 3-pointer in the closing minute, to help No. 21 Baylor to a 62-60 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) have won four consecutive games, while the Sooners (11-8, 6-4) have dropped back-to-back games.

Before the final five minutes, Baylor was just 3 of 16 from beyond the arc.

But the Bears turned things on from the perimeter late, hitting their final four 3-point tries.

Flagler’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left as the shot clock was nearly expired was the dagger, extending Baylor’s lead to four, 62-58.

Flagler’s shot came after he grabbed the rebound on Grant Sherfield’s missed layup on the other end.

Sherfield, Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season, was 0-for-5 from the floor in the second half. He has gone scoreless after halftime in each of the Sooners’ last two games.

While Flagler’s shot was the clincher, Jalen Bridges’ heroics made it possible.

Bridges hit three 3-pointers in the final 4:58, each flipping the lead into the Bears’ favor.

The final one came with 1:25 remaining, shortly after the Sooners’ C.J. Noland hit a jumper to put Oklahoma up 58-56.

Bridges and Keyonte George added 11 points each for the Bears. Baylor had 17 offensive rebounds, scoring 30 second-chance points.

Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 17 points while Tanner Groves added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Baylor jumped to a quick lead as the Sooners started just 1-for-7 from the floor.

But Oklahoma made 11 of its next 16, including two 3-pointers each from Groves and Sherfield to jump ahead by six.

The Sooners didn’t make a free throw until Hill finished off a three-point play with a foul shot with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Oklahoma finished just 3 of 4 from the line while Baylor was 13 of 17.

Freshman Otega Oweh, who had played just 12 total minutes in Big 12 play and had just 10 steals in 14 games before Saturday, played a much bigger role for the Sooners against Baylor. Oweh had five of Oklahoma’s six steals.

–Field Level Media