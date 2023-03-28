aj-storr,-two-others-depart-st.-john’s-after-rick-pitino’s-hiring

Freshman guard AJ Storr is one of three St. John’s players to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, shortly after the hiring of veteran coach Rick Pitino.

According to On3, Storr, sophomore forward O’Mar Stanley and freshman guard Kolby King each confirmed they have departed the program.

Storr averaged 8.8 points in 33 games (17 starts) and ranked third on the Red Storm with 38 3-pointers.

Stanley averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 31 games (18 starts). He shot 64.9 percent from the field and was second on the club with 24 blocked shots.

King averaged 1.7 points in 26 games as a reserve.

Pitino was hired earlier this month to replace Mike Anderson, who went 68-56 in four seasons at St. John’s. The Red Storm went 18-15 this season and never made the NCAA Tournament during Anderson’s tenure.

Pitino coached Iona into the NCAA field in two of the past three seasons.

