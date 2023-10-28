akok-akok-collapses-during-west-virginia-exhibition,-hospitalized

West Virginia forward Akok Akok collapsed during the Mountaineers’ charity exhibition against visiting George Mason Friday night and had to be stretchered off the court.

The program later said in a statement that Akok suffered a medical emergency and was transported to a Morgantown, W. Va. hospital for further observation.

Reporters at the game said Akok was able to move his legs. He was tended to for more than 10 minutes by EMTs before being put on the stretcher.

Akok was beginning his fifth season of college basketball and first at West Virginia after transferring from Georgetown. In three seasons at UConn and one at Georgetown, Akok averaged 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game across 86 games (62 starts).

The Mountaineers and Patriots resumed their scrimmage, which was in the second half.

–Field Level Media