No. 18 Alabama 105 vs LSU 75 – Watch Highlights SEC Record

John Petty Jr. scored 23 points and No. 18 Alabama dominated LSU 105-75 in their Southeastern Conference fixture on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide set a record for shots made from 3-point shooting en route to the victory.

Watch Highlights: Alabama-vs-LSU-SEC-Record

Petty shot 8 of 11 overall from with all his points coming from eight 3s.

“This was the first time I have been a part of a game where multiple guys made that many 3s,” said Petty. “It was just our mentality going in. We knew what was at stake.”

Freshman Joshua Primo made 6 of 8 shots from 3-pointers and scored 22 points, while Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly also finished with 22 points on 6 of 7 made 3-point shooting for Alabama (12-3, 7-0 SEC), which remain undefeated in conference play.

Herb Jones had 13 points and five assists for the Crimson Tide, who jumped out to a 27-6 lead and led 60-32 at halftime.

“I was worried about our attitude coming into the game,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Petty was great at the start of the game.

“We came in locked in on defense and ready to play on offense. We were pretty efficient on both sides of the ball.”

Cam Thomas paced LSU (10-3, 5-2) with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points and made 4 of 8 from 3-point shooting with four assists and two steals.

Trendon Watford had 11 eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Tigers, who shot just 19.2% from 3-pointers in the defeat.

“We got whipped in every facet,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Petty was hot at the start with all those 3s. It was an all-systems breakdown starting with me.

“The guys did not have the right energy or the right hunger needed for this game. Don’t put that on the players. Put that on me.”

Alabama will host Mississippi State on Saturday.

LSU will play at Kentucky on Saturday.