alabama:-brandon-miller-to-play-vs.-south-carolina

Alabama star Brandon Miller will play in Wednesday night’s game at South Carolina one day after Tuscaloosa police testified that the freshman forward transported the gun to a then-teammate that was used in a fatal shooting last month.

The school said it looked further into the situation and cleared Miller to play in the Southeastern Conference game against the Gamecocks. Miller wasn’t charged in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

“UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the on-going investigation of this tragic situation,” Alabama said in a statement. “Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness. Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University has considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all of the facts we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of our team.”

Michael Lynn Davis and former Alabama player Darius Miles are facing capital murder charges. Miller brought the gun to Miles, who was dismissed from the program after his arrest. Davis has been identified as the shooter.

Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge, said his client didn’t see the weapon.

“Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it,” Standridge said in a statement. “Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car.”

On Tuesday, Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley told AL.com that there was nothing they could charge Miller with.

Miller’s involvement in the incident wasn’t publicly known until Tuesday. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said the school knew and his remarks included “wrong spot at the wrong time,” in regards to Miller being at the scene.

Oats later clarified his “unfortunate remarks” and said, “in no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’ family.”

Another Alabama player, Jaden Bradley, also was at the scene. He also hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing.

The explosive situation comes with Alabama (23-4, 13-1 SEC) ranked second nationally and on track to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with Miller leading the way.

Miller leads the SEC with an 18.7 scoring average and became just the third freshman in school history to score at least 500 points in a season. He also is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game and has made a team-high 82 3-pointers.

Miller is expected to declare for the NBA draft following the season. He is a projected as a probable top five overall pick.

