alabama-drops-transfer-f-jaykwon-walton-after-marijuana-arrest

Alabama will no longer be adding Wichita State transfer forward Jaykwon Walton to its roster after Walton was arrested Saturday for second-degree possession of marijuana.

“Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton and he will not be a student-athlete at the University of Alabama,” coach Nate Oats said in a statement Monday evening.

Walton, 21, was arrested Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A police spokesperson told news outlets that police had received complaints about large numbers of vehicles in residents’ parking lots.

Officers smelled marijuana in an occupied vehicle on the scene and said Walton was found to have “a rolling tray, a baggie containing approximately 20 grams of marijuana and a half-rolled blunt in the passenger side floorboard.”

Walton and another passenger, Kameron Deshawn Harris, were arrested, charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and released after posting $500 bond.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama. Walton was also found to have loaded firearms, but concealed carry of a handgun without a permit is no longer illegal in the state as of this year.

The incident comes after ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder for his role in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris in January. Star freshman forward Brandon Miller was revealed to have brought Miles the gun at Miles’ request on the night of the shooting, bringing scrutiny upon Miller, Oats and the Crimson Tide program.

Miller, who recently declared for the NBA draft and is expected to be a lottery pick, is not facing criminal charges. Alabama removed Miles from the team following his arrest Jan. 15.

Walton averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 28 games (27 starts) last season in his first and only campaign with Wichita State. He appeared in nine games over two seasons at Georgia before that.

