alabama-nabs-wvu-transfer-mohamed-wague

Alabama added another big man in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

West Virginia’s Mohamed Wague, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. He’s the fourth portal find for Alabama coach Nate Oats, who has plenty of production to replace from his 2022-23 roster.

Wague, a 6-10, 230-pound forward, was part of the exodus from Morgantown, W.Va., following a coaching change in the aftermath of Bob Huggins’ troublesome offseason.

He played 28 games last season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, but was expected to be squarely in the rotation for the Mountaineers in 2023-24.

Wague said he considered North Carolina, Oregon and Kansas State before deciding to join the Crimson Tide. He played at Harcum College (Pa.) prior to joining West Virginia.

Grant Nelson transferred to Alabama from North Dakota State and along with Wague should spare Oats some restlessness around the prospect of replacing first-round NBA draft picks Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, along with undrafted 7-footer Charles Bediako.

