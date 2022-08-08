Alabama No. 1 in preseason USA Today college football coaches’ poll 2022

SEC powerhouse Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today college football coaches’ poll 2022 which was released Monday, 8 August after receiving all but 11 of the first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches.

I am expecting another thrilling battle for the national title this season and four of the notable early favorites have been voted in the top five. Read more: College Football Championship Week Top 25 Scores, Video Highlights – Dec. 20

Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State is second in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll 2022, while defending national champion Georgia is third and former champion Clemson is fourth.

Alabama is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff title in 2022-23?

Alabama, which is coming off a disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff title game against fellow SEC rivals Georgia, received 54 of the total votes on Monday, which is a strong indication that the panel is expecting Nick Saban’s team to be a very strong contender this year again.

Coming in at No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide were the Ohio State Buckeyes who received five first-place votes, while the Georgia Bulldogs collected six first-place votes. No. 18 Texas received the other vote for first place.

Elsewhere, Clemson is No. 4, followed by Notre Dame at No. 5, while Big Ten outfit Michigan, which is coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance, was No. 6, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor in the top 10.

AFCA Coaches Poll RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 Alabama(54) 0-0 1634 NR 2 Ohio State(5) 0-0 1564 NR 3 Georgia(6) 0-0 1542 NR 4 Clemson 0-0 1356 NR 5 Notre Dame 0-0 1284 NR 6 Michigan 0-0 1232 NR 7 Texas A&M 0-0 1219 NR 8 Utah 0-0 1134 NR 9 Oklahoma 0-0 1027 NR 10 Baylor 0-0 891 NR 11 Oklahoma State 0-0 859 NR 12 Oregon 0-0 734 NR 13 NC State 0-0 726 NR 14 Michigan State 0-0 711 NR 15 USC 0-0 602 NR 16 Pittsburgh 0-0 450 NR 17 Miami 0-0 433 NR 18 Texas(1) 0-0 383 NR 19 Wake Forest 0-0 381 NR 20 Wisconsin 0-0 369 NR 21 Kentucky 0-0 353 NR 22 Cincinnati 0-0 339 NR 23 Arkansas 0-0 334 NR 24 Ole Miss 0-0 327 NR 25 Houston 0-0 257 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248, Penn State 246, Tennessee 163, BYU 152, LSU 143, Auburn 98, UCF 55, North Carolina 34, San Diego State 25, Fresno State 21, Mississippi State 19, Florida 17, Air Force 12, Utah State 12, Appalachian State 10, Boise State 10, UCLA 10, Minnesota 6, South Carolina 5, Kansas State 4, Army 3, Iowa State 3, SMU 2, Purdue 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Louisiana 2, Oregon State 2, UTSA 1, Louisville 1, Florida State 1