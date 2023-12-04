Alabama QB Tyler Buchner in portal — to play lacrosse

Tyler Buchner is entering the transfer portal, but schools who need a quick fix at quarterback need not apply.

The Alabama quarterback, who made one start in his only season with the Crimson Tide, plans to return to lacrosse next season, several outlets reported Monday.

Considered a four-star football recruit in the Class of 2021, Buchner was a star lacrosse player growing up and committed to Michigan for lacrosse in eighth grade before focusing on football.

Buchner spent two seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Alabama for the 2023 season. Head coach Nick Saban, deciding between Buchner, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson for the full-time starting job, gave him a start in September after the program’s quarterback competition stretched the duration of fall camp.

That start came against South Florida. Buchner completed 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards before being benched for Simpson as the Crimson Tide got away with a 17-3 win.

Milroe eventually took back the starting job for good and led Alabama to the SEC title and the College Football Playoff.

In three seasons of college football, Buchner had a 54.7 completion percentage and threw for 1,010 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

ESPN reported that Buchner has not ruled out a return to football. Buchner has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

