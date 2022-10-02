Alabama reclaims No. 1 spot from Georgia in AP Top 25 – Week 6

MIAMI, FL —— Alabama leapfrogged fellow SEC powerhouse Georgia to reclaim No. 1 in The Associated Press (AP) latest college football rankings in Week 6 on Sunday (2), while seven schools were replaced in the latest edition of the poll.

Alabama (5-0) received 25 first-place votes from the panel and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25 this week to overtake Georgia (5-0) which collected 28 first-place votes and 1,521 points in one of the closest votes in recent years. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to receive the most first-place votes but wasn’t the top-ranked team in the nation, according to the AP.

Ohio State stayed No. 3 again this week, but the Buckeyes (5-0) who beat Rutgers 49-10 on Saturday gained some ground on the SEC top two teams after picking up 10 first-place votes and had 1,488 points. Read More: No. 2 Ohio State beats Rutgers 49-10; Miyan Williams ends with 5 TDs

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 USC all held their places from last week after winning their respective fixtures this weekend, while Big 12 outfit Oklahoma State returned from a week off to move up two places to No. 7 after beating last week’s No. 16 Baylor, 36-25.

Tennessee is back at No. 8 with Ole Miss moving up five spots to No. 10 this week, following the 22-19 win over then-No. 7 Kentucky. Penn State rounds out the top 10.

Meanwhile, six teams, including the Kansas Jayhawks, made their AP Top 25 season debuts Sunday.

Undefeated Kansas (5-0) is ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009, which was the longest drought for a team currently in a Power 5 conference. The Jayhawks entered this week’s poll at No. 19.

TCU is in the rankings this week at No. 17 and enters the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019, while No. 18 UCLA is off to its first 5-0 start since 2013.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses