alabama-star-lb-dallas-turner-entering-nfl-draft

Alabama consensus first-team All-American linebacker Dallas Turner said after the Rose Bowl that his college career is over and that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year made his declaration shortly after the Crimson Tide lost 27-20 in overtime to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday.

"I'm gone," Turner said, according to ESPN. "Ain't no ifs, ands or buts about it."

Turner had 15.5 tackles for loss this season, including 11 sacks. The junior was a finalist for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the top defensive player in football.

In three seasons with Alabama, Turner has 33.5 tackles for loss, including 23.5 career sacks. Turner has 120 tackles in 42 games.

Turner is projected to be among the first 10 players chosen in the NFL draft.

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, another player projected to go in the first round, said he was still mulling out his decision.

"I'll get back and talk to my family and see how I go from there," McKinstry told reporters.

McKinstry was a first-team All-American this season without even intercepting a pass. In fact, the junior has just two picks in 42 games over three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

--Field Level Media

