Alabama's Terrion Arnold is joining fellow Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Arnold is projected to be a top-20 pick and McKinstry also has a first-round grade, giving the Alabama teammates a chance to celebrate the start of their pro careers side-by-side on draft night in April.

Arnold, a first-team All-American in 2023 who led the SEC in interceptions with five, is ranked No. 15 overall among all 2024 draft prospects by Field Level Media, six spots ahead of McKinstry.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my family and friends," Arnold said in a statement Monday. "I carry the love, sacrifices and encouragement, marking not the end but the beginning of a new chapter. With sincere gratitude and anticipation for what lies ahead, I officially declare for the 2024 NFL Draft."

Arnold redshirted in 2021, then started 21 games in his final two seasons. He had 108 total tackles, six interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble in 25 total games for the Crimson Tide.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Alabama's Terrion Arnold joins CB sidekick in 2024 draft puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.