Alana Reid Eased Into Carifta Games 100m Semis, But Adaejah Hodge OUT and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie Injured

Gold medal favorite Alana Reid of Jamaica advanced comfortably to the semifinals of the U20 girls’ 100-meter event at the 2023 Carifta Games in the Bahamas despite the absence of fellow featured athlete Adaejah Hodge.

Hodge, the Sir Austin Sealy Award winner at last year’s Carifta Games, was expected to be a strong contender for the podium but was a no-show due to reported travel issues caused by a snowstorm in the States.

In the meantime, Jamaican sprinter Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, a World U20 silver medalist with a lifetime best of 9.99 seconds, suffered an injury during his heat of the U20 boys’ 100m and had to be carted off the track in pain.

Reid, the current World No. 1 junior sprinter this season at 10.92secs, posted a well-relaxed 11.56 seconds to win her heat and qualify for the semifinals easily. She was followed home in the heat by Shatalya Dorsett of the Bahamas, who also posted a time of 11.91 seconds to advance.

In the U17 girls’ race, Jamiah Nabbie from The Bahamas led all qualifiers with a time of 11.75 seconds, while her teammate Shayann Demeritte and Jamaicans Tiana Marshall and Natrece East also advanced.

Sanaa Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago won the third heat with 11.47 seconds, aided by a tailwind of +2.6 m/s. Jamaica’s Alexis James finished second in 11.52 seconds to secure her spot in the semifinals.

Defending U20 Boys’ champion DeAndre Daley of Jamaica and home favorite Carlos Brown of The Bahamas were among the qualifiers for the semi-final in their division.