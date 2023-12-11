Alex Karaban scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds to lead fifth-ranked UConn to a 101-63 victory over visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday in Storrs, Conn.

Karaban, a sophomore, made 9 of 12 shots from the floor -- including 6 of 9 attempts from 3-point range.

Tristen Newton (16 points), Cam Spencer (15) and Donovan Clingan (11) also scored in double figures for the Huskies, who shot 33 of 59 from the field (55.9 percent). Spencer made 5 of his 6 3-point attempts, and Clingan also had seven rebounds.

UConn (9-1) scored 56 points in the second half, when it connected on 10 of its 16 3-point attempts. The Huskies were 13 of 28 from behind the 3-point line in the game.

Rashad Williams made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points for UAPB (4-7).

Kylen Milton and Joe French scored 10 points apiece for the Golden Lions, who have lost their last three games. Milton entered the contest averaging 20.4 points per game.

Spencer's 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run and gave UConn a 65-42 lead with 13:15 remaining. The Huskies benefited from a 20-0 run later in the game and led 92-52 with 6:05 left. The Golden Lions trailed by 45, their biggest deficit, with 2:35 to play.

UAPB kept things close for most of the first half. The Golden Lions trailed 33-31 after Lonnell Martin made two free throws with 2:34 remaining in the half, but UConn responded with a 12-2 run and led 45-33 at halftime. The 12-point margin was UConn's largest lead of the half.

The Huskies had a 22-4 edge in points in the paint after 20 minutes, but UAPB made 6 of its 14 3-point attempts and outrebounded UConn 20-17.

UConn finished the game with a 42-28 rebounding edge, and a 38-advantage in points in the paint.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Alex Karaban, No. 5 UConn breeze past Arkansas-Pine Bluff puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.