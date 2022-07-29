England’s Alex Yee has won the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking victory in the men’s triathlon.
Yee chased down Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, beating the New Zealander by 13 seconds with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.
Wilde had been hit by a 10-second penalty, which cost him dear after leading heading into the 5km run.
Yee described his win as “my greatest achievement ever”, adding: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games.
“I’m just happy. It’s bizarre it’s me that’s doing this and I can feel extremely grateful to be in this situation.
“I feel proud to be a triathlete today, to see so many different nations who I’ve never raced before and who are doing triathlon for the first time.
“It’s just wicked. Really proud of the guys in my team, they helped me.
“This is my first Commonwealth Games, just soaking it up. Thousands of people out on the course and I just wanted to enjoy it.
Yee revealed it was vital that he did not panic as he closed in on Wilde and picked his moment to make his attack.
He added: “I just wanted to stay as calm as possible and run my own race.
“I wanted to make sure there was plenty in my legs when I got there.
“It was weird with the hills. It felt like an eternity chasing him. It was on the final hill when I made big inroads.”
Yee was aware of the penalty for the New Zealander and said: “I saw the number one and realised it was Hayden. You don’t want to see the race determined by something technical.
“I think there will be many more battles (with Wilde) on the way.
“I have a lot of time for Hayden, he’s a great competitor. But we are good friends off the course.”
By Birmingham 2022
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Swim
|T1
|Bike
|T2
|Run
|Time
|1
|CGA codeENG
|Alex YEE
|8:49
|0:50
|26:07:00
|0:17
|14:31
|50:34:00
|2
|CGA codeNZL
|Hayden WILDE
|8:38
|0:51
|26:01:00
|0:18
|14:59
|50:47:00
|3
|CGA codeAUS
|Matthew HAUSER
|8:41
|0:56
|26:10:00
|0:17
|14:46
|50:50:00
|4
|CGA codeAUS
|Jacob BIRTWHISTLE
|8:51
|0:49
|26:08:00
|0:18
|15:00
|51:06:00
|5
|CGA codeSCO
|Grant SHELDON
|8:41
|0:52
|26:16:00
|0:20
|15:15
|51:24:00
|6
|CGA codeRSA
|Jamie RIDDLE
|8:36
|0:51
|26:04:00
|0:18
|15:43
|51:32:00
|7
|CGA codeNZL
|Dylan McCULLOUGH
|8:44
|0:51
|26:15:00
|0:19
|15:26
|51:35:00
|8
|CGA codeNZL
|Tayler REID
|8:34
|0:57
|25:59:00
|0:18
|15:57
|51:45:00
|9
|CGA codeWAL
|Iestyn HARRETT
|8:49
|0:52
|26:08:00
|0:21
|15:41
|51:51:00
|10
|CGA codeCAN
|Charles PAQUET
|8:44
|0:58
|26:07:00
|0:22
|15:47
|51:58:00
|11
|CGA codeCAN
|Martin SOBEY
|8:45
|0:52
|26:09:00
|0:16
|15:56
|51:58:00
|12
|CGA codeENG
|Daniel DIXON
|8:39
|0:56
|26:14:00
|0:19
|15:54
|52:02:00
|13
|CGA codeBER
|Tyler SMITH
|8:53
|0:54
|26:00:00
|0:23
|16:04
|52:14:00
|14
|CGA codeSCO
|Cameron MAIN
|8:40
|0:54
|26:14:00
|0:19
|16:12
|52:19:00
|15
|CGA codeJEY
|Oliver TURNER
|8:41
|0:52
|26:17:00
|0:16
|16:38
|52:44:00
|16
|CGA codeNIR
|James EDGAR
|8:42
|0:51
|26:18:00
|0:19
|16:50
|53:00:00
|17
|CGA codeBAR
|Matthew WRIGHT
|8:52
|0:51
|26:05:00
|0:22
|17:11
|53:21:00
|18
|CGA codeWAL
|Dominic COY
|8:57
|0:51
|27:41:00
|0:19
|15:35
|53:23:00
|19
|CGA codeENG
|Samuel DICKINSON
|8:46
|0:59
|26:04:00
|0:19
|17:32
|53:40:00
|20
|CGA codeIOM
|Niall CALEY
|8:56
|0:55
|27:36:00
|0:20
|16:13
|54:00:00
|21
|CGA codeRSA
|Dylan NORTJE
|8:59
|0:54
|27:36:00
|0:21
|16:22
|54:12:00
|22
|CGA codeAUS
|Brandon COPELAND
|8:54
|0:53
|27:40:00
|0:17
|16:36
|54:20:00
|23
|CGA codeGGY
|Joshua LEWIS
|8:47
|0:57
|27:44:00
|0:22
|17:23
|55:13:00
|24
|CGA codeIOM
|William DRAPER
|9:49
|0:53
|28:07:00
|0:18
|16:50
|55:57:00
|25
|CGA codeNAM
|Divan du PLOOY
|9:53
|1:03
|29:17:00
|0:22
|15:49
|56:24:00
|26
|CGA codeMRI
|Jean Gael Laurent L’ENTETE
|9:42
|1:01
|28:08:00
|0:25
|18:48
|58:04:00
|27
|CGA codeGIB
|Andrew GORDON
|9:54
|0:55
|29:22:00
|0:20
|17:33
|58:04:00
|28
|CGA codeCYP
|Panayiotis ANTONIOU
|9:57
|1:01
|29:13:00
|0:22
|17:53
|58:26:00
|29
|CGA codeGIB
|Kelvin GOMEZ
|10:49
|1:02
|30:14:00
|0:28
|17:29
|1:00:02
|30
|CGA codeIND
|Adarsh MURALIDHARAN NAIR SINIMOL
|9:51
|1:02
|31:14:00
|0:27
|18:04
|1:00:38
|31
|CGA codeMLT
|Keith GALEA
|10:37
|1:11
|30:19:00
|0:28
|19:05
|1:01:40
|32
|CGA codeTTO
|Jason COSTELLOE
|12:39
|1:11
|29:48:00
|0:23
|18:05
|1:02:06
|33
|CGA codeIND
|Vishwanath YADAV
|10:55
|1:05
|32:24:00
|0:22
|18:06
|1:02:52
|34
|CGA codeMAS
|Isaac TAN
|9:48
|1:21
|33:02:00
|0:24
|18:23
|1:02:58
|35
|CGA codeKEN
|Joseph OKAL
|11:07
|1:30
|31:48:00
|0:34
|19:00
|1:03:59
|36
|CGA codeGIB
|Robert MATTO
|11:47
|1:06
|31:32:00
|0:30
|19:36
|1:04:31
|37
|CGA codeJAM
|Phillip McCATTY
|12:35
|1:12
|32:53:00
|0:25
|19:38
|1:06:43
|38
|CGA codeBAH
|Armando MOSS
|11:10
|1:22
|32:34:00
|0:37
|21:43
|1:07:26
|39
|CGA codeGHA
|Mark OFOSU
|12:35
|1:01
|34:29:00
|0:30
|20:56
|1:09:31
|40
|CGA codeFIJ
|Nikotimasi CROKER
|11:06
|1:13
|36:04:00
|0:30
|22:17
|1:11:10
|41
|CGA codeFIJ
|Rhys CHEER
|9:56
|1:13
|33:36:00
|0:24
|26:41:00
|(PF) 1:11:50
|42
|CGA codeMOZ
|Duncan Neville WYNESS
|13:04
|1:35
|34:54:00
|0:27
|21:50
|(PF) 1:11:50
|43
|CGA codeBIZ
|Kian TREJO
|13:14
|1:29
|37:18:00
|1:31
|22:46
|1:16:18
|44
|CGA codeSOL
|Timson Jude IROWANE
|14:21
|1:31
|37:20:00
|0:23
|24:23:00
|1:17:58
|DNF
|CGA codeCAN
|Tyler MISLAWCHUK
|8:51
|0:51
|DNS
|CGA codeRSA
|Henri SCHOEMAN