Aljaz Kunc of Iowa State in action against North Carolina A&T

AMES, Iowa (November 13) —— Aljaz Kunc collected a double-double with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday (13).

Kunc, who scored 12 of his total points in the first half to help Iowa State take a 39-16 halftime lead, shot 6 of 9 from the field overall, and also had four assists and two steals in 24 minutes. It was the first career double-double for Kunc. Read More: No. 1 North Carolina survives College of Charleston scare; video highlights, game stats

Osun Osummiyi added 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, Jaren Holmes ended with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey finished with 10 points and a pair of steals for the Cyclones (2-0), who shot 47.1% (32 of 68) and outrebounded North Carolina A&T 44-25.

Kam Woods led North Carolina A&T (1-2) with 17 points, but no other Aggies managed to score in double figures. Sunday’s defeat to Iowa State was the second in a row for North Carolina A&T against Iowa schools, following the 112-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday.

Iowa State held the Aggies to just 25.6% shooting from the field on 11 made baskets from six assists, while the Cyclones, who used several surges, including a 17-5 run in the first half, to build their large advantage –scored 23 points off turnovers, 20 second-chance points in the field and had 46 points in paint.

Click for the Full BOX SCORE (PDF)

Milton Blake has been with SportingAlert since first launch. The former college basketball player enjoys covering college sports, with NCAA basketball mainly on his list.

Similar Posts

How to watch and listen to Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool? – Premier League today

How to watch and listen to Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool? – Premier League today

BySports Desk

If Liverpool want to challenge for the title and even secure a top-four spot in the English Premier League, the Reds must keep on winning and Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope to take another three points when they travel to take on Nottingham Forest at The City Ground today (22).

Video Highlights: Honda sends Japan into World Cup 2014, 1-1 draw with Australia

ByOMAR HALL

(Sporting Alert) — Japan became the first team to book its place into next World Cup finals in Brazil after playing to a 1-1 draw with Australia at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday. Video Highlights: Honda Scores For Japan v Australia Needing a tie or a win to secure its place in the 2014 FIFA World…

Manchester United v Wigan Live Community Shield Commentary

BySports Desk

LONDON (Sporting Alert) — There is no Wayne Rooney in the Manchester United squad for today’s FA Community Shield clash against Wigan at Wembley Stadium. Listen Manchester United v Wigan Live Community Shield | Follow Live Score Update Rooney, who has been linked with a move away from the club is reportedly still carrying an…

Yohan Blake runs 19.91 at Jamaica International Invitational

ByMARK SMITH | CARIBBEAN CONTRIBUTOR

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Sporting Alert) — Yohan Blake won the 200 metres dash at the Jamaica International Invitational at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night. The world 100m champion who has been very lively so far this season, clocked a 2012 best time of 19.91 to lower the meet record of Nickel Ashmeade which…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.