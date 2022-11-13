AMES, Iowa (November 13) —— Aljaz Kunc collected a double-double with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday (13).

Kunc, who scored 12 of his total points in the first half to help Iowa State take a 39-16 halftime lead, shot 6 of 9 from the field overall, and also had four assists and two steals in 24 minutes. It was the first career double-double for Kunc. Read More: No. 1 North Carolina survives College of Charleston scare; video highlights, game stats

Osun Osummiyi added 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, Jaren Holmes ended with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey finished with 10 points and a pair of steals for the Cyclones (2-0), who shot 47.1% (32 of 68) and outrebounded North Carolina A&T 44-25.

Kam Woods led North Carolina A&T (1-2) with 17 points, but no other Aggies managed to score in double figures. Sunday’s defeat to Iowa State was the second in a row for North Carolina A&T against Iowa schools, following the 112-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday.

Iowa State held the Aggies to just 25.6% shooting from the field on 11 made baskets from six assists, while the Cyclones, who used several surges, including a 17-5 run in the first half, to build their large advantage –scored 23 points off turnovers, 20 second-chance points in the field and had 46 points in paint.

Click for the Full BOX SCORE (PDF)