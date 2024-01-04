all-sec-rb,-ole-miss-td-machine-quinshon-judkins-to-transfer

All-SEC running back and Ole Miss touchdown machine Quinshon Judkins reportedly informed the coaching staff he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Judkins would be one of the most coveted players available, but he could still return to Ole Miss even after officially starting the transfer process.

He totaled more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 15-plus touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, posting 34 total scores in 2022 and 2023, a claim no player in the SEC could make since Hershel Walker at Georgia.

The Alabama native strongly considered Notre Dame before landing in Oxford and his departure was unexpected. Judkins was with the Rebels and rushed for 106 yards against Penn State's No. 1-ranked run defense in the Peach Bowl.

Judkins led the SEC in rushing each of his two seasons at Ole Miss. He gained 1,567 yards as a freshman and 1,158 yards with 15 touchdowns yards in 13 games in 2023.

Momentum had been flowing in a positive direction for Ole Miss after signing a top-20 recruiting class and making major waves in the transfer portal.

Judkins was considered a centerpiece on the 2024 roster with most of the noteworthy contributors on offense committed to return to the Rebels. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins all said during Peach Bowl preparations they'd be back in 2024.

--Field Level Media

