The injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has suffered another setback in his rehab process, according to ESPN and Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune . Williamson re-aggravated his hamstring injury and will be out for several more weeks.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft has been hampered by injuries throughout his young career, missing 169 games and playing in just 114. – Read More: NBA schedule tonight, TV channels, times (Feb.11)

This season, Williamson has been a dominant force, averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 60.8% from the field.

His absence will continue to put more pressure on the likes of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram to step into that leadership role for the seventh-place Pelicans.

If Williamson misses at least 12 more games this season, he will have sat out the majority of the regular season in three of his first four NBA campaigns.

This is a tough blow for both the Pelicans (29-28) and Williamson, who has shown flashes of his incredible talent when healthy.

The Pelicans will be hoping that the 6’6″, 284 lbs power forward can return to full fitness soon and help lead the team maintains it playoff spot in the Western Conference.

According to ESPN Stats & Info “The Pelicans are 13-15 this season without Zion Williamson, and in a crowded Western Conference, the Pelicans need him badly.”

New Orleans has dropped drastically in the rankings since Williamson was sidelined as they were 24-14 and the No. 3 seed in the West with his all blazing. But since he’s been forced to sit out the Pelicans have seen their overall record depleted to 29-28 which resulted in their four position slip in the West

The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, February 14 at 8 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City. With Williamson out, the rest of the team will have to come together and step up if they hope to secure a win.