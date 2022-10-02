Anthony Richardson guides Florida to 52-17 win over Eastern Washington

GAINESVILLE, Fla. —— Anthony Richardson three for 240 yards including a 75-yard pass to Justin Shorter for a touchdown and Florida cruised to a 52-17 win over Eastern Washington at Spurrier/Florida Field on Sunday (2). This college football game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back 24 hours because of the threat earlier in the week from Hurricane Ian. BOX SCORE

Richardson, who threw a touchdown pass to Xzavier Henderson from 21 yards in the second quarter to give Florida a 35-3 lead, went 8 for 10 on completed passes with one interception. Read More News Here: Alabama reclaims No. 1 spot from Georgia in AP Top 25 – Week 6

Backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, who entered the game to lead the offense in the third quarter, went 8 of 12 for completed passes for 152 yards and a 62-yard score to true freshman Caleb Douglas in the win for the Gators (3-2) to bounce back from the defeat to then-No. 11 Tennessee.

After going 0-3 in the first quarter when Seth Harrison converted a 44-yard field goal, the Gators score 52 unanswered points and while tallying 666 yards to equal the seventh-most in program history.

Nay’Quan Wright and Ricky Pearsall (76-yards) each ran for a score for Florida which secured a 15th consecutive regular-season win out of SEC Conference play. This streak, according to the team’s official website dates back to the 2018 season opener.

“I thought we were pretty sharp. I thought we had our best week of practice, offensively in particularly,” said Florida coach Billy Napier on the school’s official website . “Sometimes the opponent doesn’t matter. I think it’s about your urgency, your focus, your intensity. I thought our detail was better.”

Eastern Washington (1-3) was led on offense by Gunner Talkington who went 24 of 37 on completed passes for 250 yards and a touchdown to pass to Jakobie James.

Kekoa Visperas also ran home from 25 yards for a touchdown to cap off the scoring for the Eagles in the defeat.

Eastern Washington finished with 411 yards of offense, as the Eagles suffered a third consecutive defeat.