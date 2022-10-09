AP Top 25 college football schedule for Week 7 and TV Channels

The following is the AP Top 25 college football schedule for Week 7 after the new national rankings were released on Sunday (9). Several of the top-ranked teams will be inactive this coming week, but we can still expect some exciting matchups, especially from the clashes involving ranked vs ranked programs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 college football rankings and they will take on Saturday, October 15. Fellow SEC powerhouse Alabama slipped to No. 3 in this week’s poll and the Crimson Tide face a very tricky trip to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, to battle against No. 6 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. This game should be highly competitive.

In total, there are six ranked vs ranked matchups slated for this week, including No. 5 Michigan taking on No. 10 Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, No. 7 Southern Cal (USC) at No. 20 Utah, and No. 8 Oklahoma State traveling to face-off with No. 13 TCU. Read More: The AP Top 25 college football scores on Week 6 – Oct. 9

AP Top 25 college football schedule for Week 7

Saturday, October 15, 2022

No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. – CBS

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. – ABC/WatchESPN

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State, Noon – FOX

No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 20 Utah, 8 p.m. – FOX

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, 3:30 p.m. – ABC/WatchESPN

No. 9 Mississippi vs. Auburn, Noon – ESPN

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. – ACC Network

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon – ESPN2

No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State, Noon – ABC/WatchESPN

No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota, Noon – BTN

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. – ESPN+