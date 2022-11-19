The following is the AP Top 25 schedule and results for the college football games on Saturday, Nov. 19 with the top aiming to stay in College Football Playoffs contention, while others are hoping to stay Bowl eligible.

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) takes its undefeated record to Kroger Field in Lexington to take on No. Kentucky live on CBS, while No. 2 Ohio State is also aiming to improve on its 10-0 perfect this season when the Big Ten contenders travel to face Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park and live on ABC. Kick-off time is 3:30 pm ET.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Michigan (10-0) will entertain Illinois, No. 4 TCU (10-0) goes to Baylor for a very tricky trip, No. 5 Tennessee (9-1) is at South Carolina, No. 6 LSU (8-2) takes on UAB, while No. 8 Alabama (8-2) should have things their own way against Austin Peay.

AP Top 25 College Football Schedule, TV Channels

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) at No. Kentucky. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday. CBS

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) at Maryland. Next: vs. No. 3 Michigan, Saturday. ABC

No. 3 Michigan (10-0) vs. Illinois. Next: at No. 2 Ohio St., Saturday. – ABC

No. 4 TCU (10-0) at Baylor. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday. – FOX

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1) at South Carolina. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday. – ESPN

No. 6 LSU (8-2) vs. UAB. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday. – ESPN 2

No. 7 Southern Cal (9-1) at No. 16 UCLA. Next: vs. No. 18 Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 8 Alabama (8-2) vs. Austin Peay. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday.

No. 9 Clemson (9-1) vs. Miami. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 10 Utah (8-2) at No. 12 Oregon. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 11 Penn State (8-2) at Rutgers. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday. – BTN

No. 12 Oregon (8-2) vs. No. 10 Utah. Next: at No. 25 Oregon St., Saturday. – ESPN

No. 13 North Carolina (9-1) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: vs. NC State, Friday. – ESPN 2

No. 14 Mississippi (8-2) at Arkansas. Next: vs. Mississippi St., Thursday. – SEC Network

No. 15 Washington (8-2) vs. Colorado. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.

No. 16 UCLA (8-2) vs. No. 7 Southern Cal. Next: at California, Friday.

No. 17 UCF (8-3) lost to Navy 17-14. Next: at South Florida, Saturday.

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) vs. Boston College. Next: at No. 7 Southern Cal, Saturday. – NBC

No. 19 Kansas State (7-3) at West Virginia. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday. BIG12|ESPN+

No. 20 Florida State (7-3) vs. Louisiana. Next: vs. Florida, Friday.

No. 21 Tulane (8-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Cincinnati, Friday.

No. 22 Cincinnati (8-2) at Temple. Next: vs. No.21 Tulane, Friday.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1) at Virginia. Next: at James Madison, Saturday.

No. 24 Oklahoma State (7-3) at Oklahoma. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday. – ABC

No. 25 Oregon St. (7-3) at Arizona. Next: vs No. 12 Oregon, Saturday.