The following are the AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 8 on Saturday (22), as well as an early look at the Week 9 schedule for the teams currently ranking.

NOTE: There could be a few changes after the Week 9 AP Top 25 rankings are released later today, so I will come back and make the necessary adjustments where they are needed.

No. 1 Georgia was among the idle teams this weekend, however, No. 2 Ohio State routed Iowa 54-10, No. 3 Tennessee hammered UT-Martin 65-24, No. 5 Clemson squeezed past No. 14 Syracuse 27-21 and needed to stage a comeback, while No. 6 Alabama easily beat No. 24 Mississippi State 30-6.

PHOTO: Ohio State Buckeyes Athletics

AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 8

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) beat Iowa 54-10. Next: at No. 16 Penn State, Saturday.

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) beat UT-Martin 65-24. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) beat No. 14 Syracuse 27-21. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 6 Alabama (7-1) beat No. 24 Mississippi State 30-6. Next: at LSU, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 7 Mississippi (7-1) lost to LSU 45-20. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 8 TCU (7-0) beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 9 UCLA (6-1) lost to No. 10 Oregon 45-30. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

No. 10 Oregon (6-1) beat No. 9 UCLA 45-30. Next: at California, Saturday.

No. 11 Oklahoma State (6-1) beat No. 20 Texas 41-34. Next: at No. 17 Kansas State, Saturday.

No. 12 Southern Cal (6-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.

No. 13 Wake Forest (6-1) beat Boston College 43-15. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

No. 14 Syracuse (6-1) lost to No. 5 Clemson 27-21. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 15 Utah (5-2) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

No. 16 Penn State (6-1) beat Minnesota 45-17. Next: vs. No. 2 Ohio State, Saturday.

No. 17 Kansas State (5-2) lost to No. 8 TCU 38-28. Next: vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State, Saturday.

No. 18 Illinois (6-1) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 20 Texas (5-3) lost to No. 11 Oklahoma State 41-34. Next: at No. 17 Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) beat SMU 29-27. Next: at UCF, Saturday.

No. 22 North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Nest: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 23 NC State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.

No. 24 Mississippi St. (5-3) lost to No. 6 Alabama 30-6. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 25 Tulane (7-1) beat Memphis 38-28. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday, Nov. 5th.