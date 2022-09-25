AP Top 25 college football Week 4 scores and results – Sept. 25

The following are the AP Top 25 college football Week 4 scores with the top five teams improving to 4-0 on the season, while No. 6 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and No. 10 Arkansas went down to No. 23 Texas A&M in the upsets on this week’s fixtures.

Top-ranked No. 1 Georgia (4-0) beat Kent State 39-22 to stay undefeated this season and will not look ahead to the next game at Missouri on Saturday. No. 2 Alabama (4-0) also won four straight this season when beating Vanderbilt 55-3. Next up for the Crimson Tide is an away clash at No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) jumped all over Wisconsin early en route to a 52-21 win at home and the Buckeyes will next entertain Rutgers this coming weekend. Fourth-ranked Michigan (4-0) beat Maryland 34-27, while No. 5 Clemson (4-0) needed some overtime to fend off the challenge of No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45.

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1) lost to Kansas State 41-34, while the No. 10 ranked Arkansas (3-1) was beaten 23-21 by No. 23 Texas A&M 23-21.

Photo By Alabama Crimson Tide

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 4 SCORES

No. 1 Georgia (4-0) beat Kent St. 39-22. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (4-0) beat Vanderbilt 55-3. Next: at No. 10 Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio St. (4-0) beat Wisconsin 52-21. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan (4-0) beat Maryland 34-27. Next: at Iowa, Saturday.

No. 5 Clemson (4-0) beat No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45, OT. Next: vs. No. 12 NC State, Saturday.

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1) lost to Kansas St. 41-34. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 7 Southern Cal (4-0) beat Oregon St. 17-14. Next: vs. Arizona St., Saturday.

No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) beat N. Illinois 31-23. Next: at No. 16 Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 10 Arkansas (3-1) lost to No. 23 Texas A&M 23-21. Next: vs. No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 11 Tennessee (4-0) beat No. 20 Florida 38-33. Next: at LSU, Saturday, Oct. 8.

No. 12 NC State (4-0) beat UConn 41-10. Next: at No. 5 Clemson, Saturday.

No. 13 Utah (3-1) beat Arizona St. 34-13. Next: vs. Oregon St., Saturday.

No. 14 Penn St. (4-0) beat Cent. Michigan 33-14. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 15 Oregon (3-1) beat Washington St. 44-41. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

No. 16 Mississippi (4-0) beat Tulsa 35-27. Next: vs. No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 17 Baylor (3-1) beat Iowa St. 31-24. Next: vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 18 Washington (4-0) beat Stanford 40-22. Next: at UCLA, Friday.

No. 19 BYU (3-1) beat Wyoming 38-24. Next: vs. Utah St., Thursday.

No. 20 Florida (2-2) lost to No. 11 Tennessee 38-33. Next: vs. E. Washington, Saturday.

No. 21 Wake Forest (3-1) lost to No. 5 Clemson 51-45, OT. Next: at Florida St., Saturday.

No. 22 Texas (2-2) lost to Texas Tech 37-34, OT. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1) beat No. 10 Arkansas 23-21. Next: at Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-1) beat Rhode Island 45-24. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 25 Miami (2-2) lost to Middle Tennessee 45-31. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 8.