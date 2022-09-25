Alabama College Football Scores and Results
College Football News

AP Top 25 college football Week 4 scores and results – Sept. 25

KOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

The following are the AP Top 25 college football Week 4 scores with the top five teams improving to 4-0 on the season, while No. 6 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and No. 10 Arkansas went down to No. 23 Texas A&M in the upsets on this week’s fixtures.

READ MORE: [Video highlights] No. 17 Baylor beats Iowa State, 31-24

Top-ranked No. 1 Georgia (4-0) beat Kent State 39-22 to stay undefeated this season and will not look ahead to the next game at Missouri on Saturday. No. 2 Alabama (4-0) also won four straight this season when beating Vanderbilt 55-3. Next up for the Crimson Tide is an away clash at No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) jumped all over Wisconsin early en route to a 52-21 win at home and the Buckeyes will next entertain Rutgers this coming weekend. Fourth-ranked Michigan (4-0) beat Maryland 34-27, while No. 5 Clemson (4-0) needed some overtime to fend off the challenge of No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45.

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1) lost to Kansas State 41-34, while the No. 10 ranked Arkansas (3-1) was beaten 23-21 by No. 23 Texas A&M 23-21.

Photo By Alabama Crimson Tide

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 4 SCORES

No. 1 Georgia (4-0) beat Kent St. 39-22. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (4-0) beat Vanderbilt 55-3. Next: at No. 10 Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio St. (4-0) beat Wisconsin 52-21. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan (4-0) beat Maryland 34-27. Next: at Iowa, Saturday.

No. 5 Clemson (4-0) beat No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45, OT. Next: vs. No. 12 NC State, Saturday.

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1) lost to Kansas St. 41-34. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 7 Southern Cal (4-0) beat Oregon St. 17-14. Next: vs. Arizona St., Saturday.

No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) beat N. Illinois 31-23. Next: at No. 16 Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 10 Arkansas (3-1) lost to No. 23 Texas A&M 23-21. Next: vs. No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 11 Tennessee (4-0) beat No. 20 Florida 38-33. Next: at LSU, Saturday, Oct. 8.

No. 12 NC State (4-0) beat UConn 41-10. Next: at No. 5 Clemson, Saturday.

No. 13 Utah (3-1) beat Arizona St. 34-13. Next: vs. Oregon St., Saturday.

No. 14 Penn St. (4-0) beat Cent. Michigan 33-14. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 15 Oregon (3-1) beat Washington St. 44-41. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

No. 16 Mississippi (4-0) beat Tulsa 35-27. Next: vs. No. 8 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 17 Baylor (3-1) beat Iowa St. 31-24. Next: vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 18 Washington (4-0) beat Stanford 40-22. Next: at UCLA, Friday.

No. 19 BYU (3-1) beat Wyoming 38-24. Next: vs. Utah St., Thursday.

No. 20 Florida (2-2) lost to No. 11 Tennessee 38-33. Next: vs. E. Washington, Saturday.

No. 21 Wake Forest (3-1) lost to No. 5 Clemson 51-45, OT. Next: at Florida St., Saturday.

No. 22 Texas (2-2) lost to Texas Tech 37-34, OT. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1) beat No. 10 Arkansas 23-21. Next: at Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-1) beat Rhode Island 45-24. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 25 Miami (2-2) lost to Middle Tennessee 45-31. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 8.

In, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Baylor Bears Big 12 College Football Scores Previous post [Video highlights] No. 17 Baylor beats Iowa State, 31-24
Georgia Bulldogs college football rankings Next post Week 5 – AP Top 25 college football rankings; Georgia still leads the poll

More Stories