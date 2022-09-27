AP Top 25 schedule for Week 5; Who will face who this week?

The following is the AP Top 25 Schedule for the Week 5 college football games this week from Thursday, September 29 to Saturday, October 1. The Week 5 fixtures will begin on Thursday night with two games, while five games are set for Friday before the load schedule gets going on Saturday.

No. 19 BYU will take on Utah State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, with the kick-off time set for 8:00 p.m. ET and live coverage and streaming on ESPN and WatchESPN.com. Read More: Week 5 – AP Top 25 college football rankings; Georgia still leads the poll

On Friday, No. 15 Washington will travel to UCLA to battle at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET and broadcasting and streaming live on ESPN and WatchESPN.com.

On Saturday the schedule will feature 17 games involving AP Top 25 teams, including five games that will see ranked vs ranked teams going head-to-head.

Stay tuned for any other updates we have throughout the week on this schedule.

College Football Schedule – AP Top 25 Schedule for the Week 5

Thursday, September 29, 2022

No. 19 BYU vs. Utah State., 8 p.m. – ESPN

Friday, September 30, 2022

No. 15 Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN

Saturday, October 1, 2022

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m. – SECN

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. – CBS

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. – BTN

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa, Noon – FOX

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State, 7:30 p.m. – ABC

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Mississippi, Noon – ESPN

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, 3:30 p.m. – FOX

No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon State, 2 p.m. – PAC12

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford, 11 p.m. – FS1

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. – SECN

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, Noon – ABC

No. 21 Minnesota vs. Purdue, Noon – ESPN2

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State, 3:30 p.m. – ABC

No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. – ACCN

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Texas Tech, Noon – BIG12|ESPN+