AP Top 25 schedule for Week 5; Who will face who this week?
The following is the AP Top 25 Schedule for the Week 5 college football games this week from Thursday, September 29 to Saturday, October 1. The Week 5 fixtures will begin on Thursday night with two games, while five games are set for Friday before the load schedule gets going on Saturday.
No. 19 BYU will take on Utah State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, with the kick-off time set for 8:00 p.m. ET and live coverage and streaming on ESPN and WatchESPN.com. Read More: Week 5 – AP Top 25 college football rankings; Georgia still leads the poll
On Friday, No. 15 Washington will travel to UCLA to battle at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET and broadcasting and streaming live on ESPN and WatchESPN.com.
On Saturday the schedule will feature 17 games involving AP Top 25 teams, including five games that will see ranked vs ranked teams going head-to-head.
Stay tuned for any other updates we have throughout the week on this schedule.
College Football Schedule – AP Top 25 Schedule for the Week 5
Thursday, September 29, 2022
No. 19 BYU vs. Utah State., 8 p.m. – ESPN
Friday, September 30, 2022
No. 15 Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN
Saturday, October 1, 2022
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m. – SECN
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. – CBS
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. – BTN
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa, Noon – FOX
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State, 7:30 p.m. – ABC
No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Mississippi, Noon – ESPN
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, 3:30 p.m. – FOX
No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon State, 2 p.m. – PAC12
No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford, 11 p.m. – FS1
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. – SECN
No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, Noon – ABC
No. 21 Minnesota vs. Purdue, Noon – ESPN2
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State, 3:30 p.m. – ABC
No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. – ACCN
No. 25 Kansas State vs. Texas Tech, Noon – BIG12|ESPN+