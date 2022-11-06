AP Top 25 scores for Week 10; winners and losers

College Football AP Top 25 scores and results in Week 10

MIAMI, FL —— The AP Top 25 scores and results from the college football games that took place on a very busy Saturday, November 5. Two of the Top 5 teams were comfortably beaten, while LSU put a major dent in Alabama’s College Football Playoff ambitions. Read More News: No. 2 Ohio State struggles to 21-7 win over Northwestern; free highlights, stats

In the featured game in Week 10, AP No. 1 ranked team Georgia dominated the top-ranked side in the Week 1 College Football Playoff Rankings, Tennessee en route to scoring an easy 27-13 victory in their SEC showdown at home. The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) secured their ninth consecutive win this season and handed the Volunteers (8-1) their first loss of the campaign.

Also going down this weekend was No. 5 Clemson, the No. 4 ranked team in the first College Football Playoff Rankings after the Tigers (8-1) went down big early and suffered a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame (6-3), while another SEC showdown saw No. 6 Alabama (7-2) losing to No. 15 LSU 32-31 in thriller encounter that was decided in overtime.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Ohio State survived a tricky trip to Northwestern for a 21-7 victory and improved to 9-0 on the season, while No. 7 TCU also improved to 9-0 after beating Texas Tech 34-24.

AP TOP 25 SCORES AND RESULTS – WEEK 10 – NOVEMBER 4-5

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) beat No. 2 Tennessee 27-13. Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.
No. 2 Tennessee (8-1) lost No. 1 Georgia 27-13. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.
No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) beat Northwestern 21-7. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.
No. 5 Clemson (8-1) lost to Notre Dame 35-14. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.
No. 6 Alabama (7-2) lost to No. 15 LSU 32-31 OT. Next: at No. 11 Mississippi, Saturday.
No. 7 TCU (9-0) beat Texas Tech 34-24. Next: at Texas, Saturday.
No. 8 Oregon (8-1) beat Colorado 49-10. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.
No. 9 Southern Cal (8-1) beat California 41-35. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday, Nov. 11.
No. 10 UCLA (8-1) beat Arizona State 50-36 Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.
No. 11 Mississippi (8-1) did not play. Next vs. No. 6 Alabama, Saturday.
No. 12 Utah (7-2) beat Arizona 45-20. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.
No. 13 Kansas St. (6-3) lost to Texas 34-27. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.
No. 14 Illinois (7-2) lost to Michigan St 23-15. Next: at S. Dakota State, Saturday.
No. 15 LSU (7-2) beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 OT. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.
No. 16 Penn State (7-2) beat Indiana 45-14. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.
No. 17 North Carolina (8-1) beat Virginia 31-28. Next: at No. 20 Wake Forest, Saturday.
No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3) lost to Kansas 37-16. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.
No. 19 Tulane (8-1) beat Tulsa 27-13. Next: vs. No. 25 UCF, Saturday.
No. 20 Wake Forest (6-3) lost to No. 21 NC State 30-31. Next: vs. No. 17 North Carolina, Saturday.
No. 21 NC State (7-2) beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.
no. 22 Syracuse (6-3) lost to Pittsburgh 19-9. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday.
No. 23 Liberty (8-1) beat Arkansas 21-19. Next: at UConn, Saturday.
No. 24 Oregon St. (6-3) lost to Washington 24-21, Friday. Next: vs. California, Saturday, Nov. 12
No. 25 UCF (7-2) beat Memphis 35-28. Next: at No. 19 Tulane, Saturday.

