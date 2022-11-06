AP Top 25 scores for Week 10; winners and losers

MIAMI, FL —— The AP Top 25 scores and results from the college football games that took place on a very busy Saturday, November 5. Two of the Top 5 teams were comfortably beaten, while LSU put a major dent in Alabama’s College Football Playoff ambitions. Read More News: No. 2 Ohio State struggles to 21-7 win over Northwestern; free highlights, stats

In the featured game in Week 10, AP No. 1 ranked team Georgia dominated the top-ranked side in the Week 1 College Football Playoff Rankings, Tennessee en route to scoring an easy 27-13 victory in their SEC showdown at home. The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) secured their ninth consecutive win this season and handed the Volunteers (8-1) their first loss of the campaign.

Also going down this weekend was No. 5 Clemson, the No. 4 ranked team in the first College Football Playoff Rankings after the Tigers (8-1) went down big early and suffered a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame (6-3), while another SEC showdown saw No. 6 Alabama (7-2) losing to No. 15 LSU 32-31 in thriller encounter that was decided in overtime.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Ohio State survived a tricky trip to Northwestern for a 21-7 victory and improved to 9-0 on the season, while No. 7 TCU also improved to 9-0 after beating Texas Tech 34-24.

AP TOP 25 SCORES AND RESULTS – WEEK 10 – NOVEMBER 4-5

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) beat No. 2 Tennessee 27-13. Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

No. 2 Tennessee (8-1) lost No. 1 Georgia 27-13. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) beat Northwestern 21-7. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

No. 5 Clemson (8-1) lost to Notre Dame 35-14. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

No. 6 Alabama (7-2) lost to No. 15 LSU 32-31 OT. Next: at No. 11 Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 7 TCU (9-0) beat Texas Tech 34-24. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

No. 8 Oregon (8-1) beat Colorado 49-10. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.

No. 9 Southern Cal (8-1) beat California 41-35. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday, Nov. 11.

No. 10 UCLA (8-1) beat Arizona State 50-36 Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

No. 11 Mississippi (8-1) did not play. Next vs. No. 6 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 12 Utah (7-2) beat Arizona 45-20. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

No. 13 Kansas St. (6-3) lost to Texas 34-27. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

No. 14 Illinois (7-2) lost to Michigan St 23-15. Next: at S. Dakota State, Saturday.

No. 15 LSU (7-2) beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 OT. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 16 Penn State (7-2) beat Indiana 45-14. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 17 North Carolina (8-1) beat Virginia 31-28. Next: at No. 20 Wake Forest, Saturday.

No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3) lost to Kansas 37-16. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

No. 19 Tulane (8-1) beat Tulsa 27-13. Next: vs. No. 25 UCF, Saturday.

No. 20 Wake Forest (6-3) lost to No. 21 NC State 30-31. Next: vs. No. 17 North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 21 NC State (7-2) beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

no. 22 Syracuse (6-3) lost to Pittsburgh 19-9. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday.

No. 23 Liberty (8-1) beat Arkansas 21-19. Next: at UConn, Saturday.

No. 24 Oregon St. (6-3) lost to Washington 24-21, Friday. Next: vs. California, Saturday, Nov. 12

No. 25 UCF (7-2) beat Memphis 35-28. Next: at No. 19 Tulane, Saturday.