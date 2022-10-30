AP Top 25 Week 10 rankings; Ohio State, Tennessee tied for No. 2

MIAMI, FL—— Tennessee and Ohio State are tied at No. 2 in Week 10 of the AP Top 25 college football rankings, but both teams continue to sit behind No. 1 Georgia as the top teams stayed put on Sunday, October 30. Read More: Final score, free video – No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 13 Penn State, 44-31

Tennessee (8-0) which moved one place up in the rankings from No. 3 last week, has been having a fantastic season so far this season and college football fans will be licking their lips in advance ahead of the SEC showdown with top-ranked Bulldogs in the next slate of games this weekend.

Georgia returns as the nation’s top team this week after beating Florida 42-20 on Saturday to collect 30 of the first-place votes and 1,528 points.

Second-ranked Ohio State got 15 of the first-place votes and held its place again this week, following a 44-31 win vs. last week’s No. 13 Penn State at the weekend, but the Buckeyes have some company in the case of Tennessee, which defeated the then-No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday and received 18 votes for first place.

Michigan stayed at No. 4, followed by Clemson, Alabama, TCU, Oregon, USC, and UCLA to round out the Top 10.

UCLA, at No. 10, is in the top-10 for the first time since Nov. 2016.

Kansas State moved up nine places to No. 13 this week after a 48-0 shutout victory over the then-No. 9 Oklahoma State, while the Cowboys fell to No. 18 this week.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest dropped 10 spots from No. 10 last week to No. 22 in Week 10 after the Demon Deacons’ 48-21 loss vs. Louisville on Saturday.

Joining the rankings this week are the Liberty Flames, who come in at No. 23, the Oregon State Beavers, who are at No. 24, and the UCF Knights, who rounded out the AP Top 25.

Kentucky (19), Cincinnati (20), and South Carolina (25) were the teams that dropped out of the rankings in Week 10.

AP Top 25 Rankings – Week 10