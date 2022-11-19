MIAMI, FL (November 19) —— No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU both survived scares in Week 12 of the College Football schedule to stay undefeated and keep their respective College Football Playoffs hope alive. Both teams needed a late field goal to secure wins today.

The fourth-ranked TCU escaped being upset when Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game for the Horned Frogs to beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday. Read More News: AP Top 25 College Football Schedule, TV Channels – Nov. 19

Trailing for most of the fourth quarter after Baylor scored twice early in the period, TCU responded by scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River.

The Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) improved to 11-0 for the first time since 2011. They are also the first Big 12 team to start a season with an 11-0 record in the CFP era.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Michigan also needed a field goal to score a battling 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) who are also perfect this season, played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who left the game with what appears to be left knee pick up from a tackle just before halftime interval.

Michigan took a 10-3 lead early in the third quarter, but Illinois score two to enter the fourth quarter with a 17-10 advantage following a Chase Brown’s 37-yard touchdown run. The hosts managed to cut the lead to one point at 17-16 entering the final moments before Jake Moody kicked a 35 yard field goal with nine-seconds remaining to seal the win.

J.J. McCarthy finished 18 of 34 for 208 yards, while Blake Corum ran 18 times for 108 yards and a touchdown for Michigan, which now turn all its attention to playing arch-rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road next weekend.

Brown finished with 140 yards rushing and two scores on 29 carries for the Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3).

Elsewhere in College Football AP Top 25 scores, No. 8 Alabama shutout Austin Peay, 34-0 with Bryce Young throwing for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Jase McClellan carried the ball 17 times for 156 yards and two scores and Jermaine Burton ran for 128 yards and a pair of TDs as well for the Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-0).

No. 19 Florida State beats Louisiana 49-17, and No. 20 UCF suffered a narrow 17-14 defeat against Navy.