Are the LA Clippers also interested in Kyrie Irving?

Controversial point guard, Kyrie Irving, is reportedly being pursued by the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiply media reports, while it is also understood the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to bench the player until this week’s NBA deadline.

Irving reportedly made it clear that he wants out at the Nets, and with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it is believed many teams are interested in acquiring the eight-time All-Star.

Among the leading options are the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and now the Los Angeles Clippers have joined the chasing batch.

Kyrie Irving goes up for a shot for the Brooklyn Nets

The Career of Kyrie Irving So Far

Irving has had a storied career in the NBA. He started his NBA career after leaving Duke with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12 to 2016-17), before moving on to play with the Boston Celtics (2017-18 to 2018-19), and now the Brooklyn Nets (2019-20 to present).

In each stop, he has proven himself as a top-tier point guard and has been named to the All-Star team while computing impressive numbers during his stints.

He has been named to the All-Star team twice during his time with the Nets.

In 40 games so far this season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting a solid 48.6 percent from the field and knocking down 37.4 percent of his from beyond the arc.

It is no surprise that many teams are interested in acquiring such a skilled player who has proven that he’s a championship-type performer in the past.

The Future of Kyrie Irving – Where Could He End Up?

Irving is in the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets and reportedly started the season seeking an extension worth approximately four years and $198.5 million, according to ESPN and media reports.

However, something is clearly not right in the team’s dressing room with the potential trade deadline approaching, the 30-year-old may end up signing a two-year extension worth $78.6 million with his new team if traded, reports are claiming.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket vs LA Lakers

Brooklyn signed Irving in 2019 with the hope that he and Kevin Durant would combine to lead the team to an NBA championship, but the point guard has only played in 143 of the 278 regular-season games the team has played since his acquisition due to injuries, suspensions, and his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

What Are The Interested Teams In Kyrie Irving?

On Friday, news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have all been in touch with the Brooklyn Nets regarding a potential trade for Irving.

The Lakers and LeBron James have been considered one of the top teams to acquire Irving due to mutual interest between both parties.

City rivals Los Angeles Clippers have recently joined the conversation as another team that could potentially sign Irving.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been playing their part, but it is believed the Clippers are in search of a point guard what a statement they would make to land a caliber player like Irving!