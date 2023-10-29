arizona-beats-2nd-straight-ranked-team,-this-time-no.-11-oregon-state

Noah Fifita threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Michael Wiley and Arizona survived a late onside kick as the Wildcats posted their second consecutive victory over a ranked team by beating No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12), coming off a 44-6 win at then-No. 19 Washington State on Oct. 14, defeated a ranked team at home for the first time in five years and a day (No. 19 Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018).

Wiley, a running back who had missed the past three games due to a leg injury, scored on 40- and 3-yard receptions, the latter coming with 2:22 left for a 27-17 lead.

Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) responded with a quick drive, capped by DJ Uiagalelei’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Valsin III with 1:38 to go.

The ensuing onside kick bounced around before rolling out of bounds.

Fifita completed 25 of 32 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Uiagalelei was 16 of 30 for 218 yards with two scores.

The Beavers made a curious decision on the final play of the first half when the game was tied at 10. Lined up to attempt a 34-yard field goal, Oregon State went with a fake, as the holder flipped the snap to kicker Atticus Sappington, running up the middle. He was stopped after a gain of nine yards at the 7 as time ran out.

The teams mostly slugged away in a ball-control battle for three quarters, but the game heated up late.

Silas Bolden beat the defense around the left side on an 8-yard end around as Oregon State took a 17-13 lead with 14:47 to go.

That was still the score when the Wildcats took over at the Oregon State 40 with 9:31 to go after a 20-yard punt return by Jacob Cowing. One play later, Wiley grabbed a swing pass and tight-roped the left sideline for a touchdown to put Arizona up 20-17.

The Wildcats’ defense then held Oregon State to the first three-and-out of the night by either team. A methodical, 10-play, 55-yard drive ended in Wiley’s 3-yard touchdown reception.

