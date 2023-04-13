arizona-f-azuolas-tubelis-declares-for-nba-draft

Arizona 6-foot-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis will declare for the upcoming NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Tubelis is ranked the 68th prospect in ESPN’s draft rankings. He’s not expected to return to Arizona next season.

Tubelis earned All-Pac-12 and second team All-American honors this past season. He led the Pac-12 in scoring with 19.8 points per game. He also averaged 9.1 rebounds per game and shot 57 percent from the floor.

He averaged 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 97 career games (89 starts) for Arizona.

