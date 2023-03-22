arizona-g-kerr-kriisa-to-transfer

Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa is planning to transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season, he told ESPN and Stadium on Wednesday.

Kriisa, the Pac-12 leader in assists in the 2022-23 season, started for the Wildcats the past two seasons.

He has three-year averages of 9.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 76 games (70 starts) for Arizona.

He led the Pac-12 with 180 assists in 2022-23, also averaging a league-best 5.14 assists per game.

Arizona was shocked and ousted by No. 15 seed Princeton in the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Kriisa helped lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in 2021-22, when the No. 1 seed lost to Houston.

–Field Level Media