Arizona hits No. 1 for first time since January 2014

The unbeaten Arizona Wildcats are No. 1 in the country for the first time in nearly a decade.

Arizona (7-0) moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll and received 59 of the 63 first-place votes. The Wildcats were last on top in late January of 2014.

The Wildcats pounded Colgate 82-55 on Saturday and take over the No. 1 spot from Purdue.

No. 2 Kansas (7-1) and No. 3 Houston (8-0) both climbed three spots. The Boilermakers (7-1) slipped to No. 4 after a loss at Northwestern and defending national champion UConn (7-1) dropped one spot to No. 5 after a 69-65 loss to the Jayhawks on Friday.

No. 6 Baylor (8-0) is followed by Gonzaga (6-1), Marquette (6-2), North Carolina (7-1) and Creighton (7-1). The Tar Heels were this week’s biggest climber, jumping eight spots after beating Tennessee and Florida State.

The rest of the Top 25:

11. Florida Atlantic (7-1)

12. Texas (6-1)

13. Colorado State (8-0)

14. BYU (7-0)

15. Miami (FL) (6-1)

16. Kentucky (6-2)

17. Tennessee (4-3)

18. James Madison (8-0)

19. Oklahoma (7-0)

20. Illinois (6-1)

21. Texas A&M (6-2)

22. Duke (5-3)

23. Wisconsin (6-2)

24. Clemson (7-0)

25. San Diego State (7-1).

Colorado State climbed seven spots. Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M each tumbled seven places, although Duke took the biggest freefall dropping 15 spots after losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

Wisconsin, Clemson and San Diego State entered the rankings at the expense of Villanova, Mississippi State and Alabama.

The Big 12 leads all conferences with six ranked teams.

–Field Level Media