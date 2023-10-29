Arizona St. leans on rushing attack to down Washington St.

DeCarlos Brooks had three rushing touchdowns to headline a strong performance on the ground that carried Arizona State to a 38-27 victory over Washington State on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils (2-6, 1-4 Pac-12) rushed for 239 yards on 39 carries as a team to give first-year coach Kenny Dillingham his first conference victory. Cam Skattebo led the rushing attack with 121 yards and a TD on 11 carries, while Brooks went for 67 yards on 11 touches.

Meanwhile, the Cougars (4-4, 1-4), who have lost four consecutive games, tallied 88 yards on 21 carries against the Sun Devils.

Washington State scored on the first drive of the game, going 75 yards in 15 plays, with Cameron Ward finding the end zone on a 3-yard quarterback keeper. But Arizona State’s offense continuously put pressure on the Cougars’ defense after that.

The hosts proceeded to score on five of their next six possessions.

The Sun Devils had a lengthy opening drive of their own — going 75 yards in 10 plays — capping it with a 13-yard rushing TD from Brooks.

Brooks’ second touchdown gave Arizona State a 14-7 lead with 7:14 left in the second quarter.

The game was tied at 21 with 42 seconds remaining in the first half after Ward completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Victor.

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet then drove the Sun Devils into field-goal range, and Dario Longhetto made a 51-yard field goal as time expired to put Arizona State ahead 24-21 at halftime.

Bourguet completed 19 of 26 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Arizona State opened the second half with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 6:34. It ended when Elijhah Badger rushed for a 6-yard touchdown that put the Sun Devils ahead 31-21.

Brooks scored his third touchdown and Washington State was held to two field goals of 31 and 34 yards by Dean Janikowski in the second half.

Ward completed 35 of 50 passes for 315 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

