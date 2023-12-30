arizona-state-plays-catch-up-all-game,-beats-stanford

Arizona State did not lead until Frankie Collins hit a jumper with 31 seconds left, and the Sun Devils held on to beat Stanford 76-73 Friday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Palo Alto, Calif.

Jamiya Neal preserved the win when he blocked a 3-point attempt by Michael Jones at the buzzer. The Sun Devils (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak. Adam Miller and Kamari Lands each had 13 points to lead the team.

Maxime Raynaud and Brandon Angel each had 15 points for Stanford (5-6, 0-1).

Arizona State's Alonzo Gaffney, who finished with 12 points, scored seven straight points, including a dunk with 1:34 left that tied the game at 73.

After Stanford could not convert, Collins' bucket gave the Sun Devils their first lead.

Neal made a steal on the Cardinal's next possession, was fouled and made one of two free throws with 18 seconds remaining to put Arizona State ahead 76-73.

Another turnover and foul by Stanford put Jose Perez at the line with eight seconds left but he missed both free throws, allowing the Cardinal one last opportunity to tie the game.

Stanford gained separation early with a 10-0 run that gave it a 32-22 lead with 4:14 left before halftime.

Angel capped that run with a 3-pointer and a dunk in transition.

Stanford led 37-28 at halftime behind Angel's nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

The Cardinal built a 58-46 lead with 11:29 remaining.

Arizona State rallied behind 3-pointers made by Braelon Green and Lands to cut the lead to 60-57 with 9:32 left.

Stanford answered with a 9-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 5:04 remaining.

The Sun Devils then scored nine unanswered points, including a jumper and 3-pointer by Miller, to cut the lead to 69-68 with 3:01 left.

After Angel made a scoring drive to the basket, Gaffney nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game with 2:14 remaining.

Raynaud made a layup on Stanford's next possession to give the Cardinal the lead again.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Arizona State plays catch-up all game, beats Stanford puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.